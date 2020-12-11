IHC grants last opportunity to ministry for bears' relocation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted last opportunity to the Ministry of Climate Change to decide the relocation of Marghzar Zoo's bears in light of its orders till December 14.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case, observed that the ministry had cancelled the export permit for the two animals in violation of the court orders. The court would initiate contempt proceedings if its orders were violated, he added.

The CJ remarked that the attitude of Secretary Climate Change and the Chairperson of Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) was inappropriate on the last hearing.

He directed the ministry to get opinion of the international experts and satisfy the court. The court had no concern that where the bears would be shifted but it should be in accordance with its orders.

The chief justice said that the court had taken up the matter when there was a conflict among the Municipal Corporation Islamabad, IWMB and Climate Change Ministry regarding the control of zoo.

He said the relocation of Kaavan elephant abroad was being praised internationally. If there was no natural environment in Pakistan for an elephant then how could it be for bears, he added.

The IWMB chairperson adopted the stance that the bears were now in goods situation.

Her lawyer said that there was an appropriate environment for bears in the Ayub National Park.

Animal's expert Dr Amier Khalil, however, opposed the stance of IWMB, saying he had visited the Ayub National Park and found that there was no suitable environment for bears there. He also visited Murree, which too had no such place.

Dr. Khalil said the animal sanctuary of Jordan was 100 centimeters above the sea level and that was why he had advised the ministry to shift the animals there. The animals could be brought back if a suitable sanctuary was developed here.

Chairperson IWMB said that animals were not football alike, now we send and later again bring back. This was only a matter of three to four months as we would set up sanctuary between, she said.

The chief justice noted that IWMD chairperson had adopted a stance against the court orders. This court had left everything to the ministry and IWMB, and the latter had decided to cancel the export permit without telling it, he added.

He observed that the bears were in trouble while they were under the control of ministry and IWMB. The court would initiate contempt of court proceeding if its orders were violated, he said.