IHC Grants Law Ministry Two Weeks Time For Comments

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted two weeks time to Ministry of Law and Justice to submit its comments in a case challenging the formation of NAB promotion board.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted its reply to the bench in aforesaid case while the court expressed serious concern over not filing of comments by the law ministry.

Justice Tariq Jehangiri remarked that why not the law ministry should be served a show cause notice over no submission of its reply in the case.

The court remarked that cases pertaining to the services get delayed because the departments did not bother to submit their response even the petitioners were retired or died.

Justice Jehangiri remarked that the court would have decided the case if the NAB had submitted the comments timely.

The court instructed the law ministry to submit comment and adjourned hearing of the case. The petition was filed by NAB officer Faheem Qureshi against the formation of promotion board.

