IHC grants more time for comments in IHC building attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted more time to lawyers for filing their comments in IHC building attack case.

President Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Zahid Mehmood Raja argued that the lawyers had submitted answers in certain patron adopted by a colleague Naseer Kayani.

The court asked the lawyers to continue their practice as there was no need to worry. "Go and continue their practice", the judge commented.

The court instructed the lawyers to adopt the same patron which was adopted by Naseer Kayani Advocate in their answers.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that it didn't mean to make copy paste of that draft instead the court asking for comments in the similar patron.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till the last week of October.

It may be mentioned here that the court had served contempt of court notices to the lawyers allegedly involved in vandalizing the building of IHC during a violent protest against demolishing of illegal structures on F-8 Katchery Islamabad.