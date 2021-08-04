UrduPoint.com

IHC Grants More Time For Comments In IHC Building Attack Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

IHC grants more time for comments in IHC building attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted more time to lawyers for filing their comments in IHC building attack case.

President Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Zahid Mehmood Raja argued that the lawyers had submitted answers in certain patron adopted by a colleague Naseer Kayani.

The court asked the lawyers to continue their practice as there was no need to worry. "Go and continue their practice", the judge commented.

The court instructed the lawyers to adopt the same patron which was adopted by Naseer Kayani Advocate in their answers.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb remarked that it didn't mean to make copy paste of that draft instead the court asking for comments in the similar patron.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till the last week of October.

It may be mentioned here that the court had served contempt of court notices to the lawyers allegedly involved in vandalizing the building of IHC during a violent protest against demolishing of illegal structures on F-8 Katchery Islamabad.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Islamabad Protest Contempt Of Court Lawyers Same May October Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in ..

Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in recent reshuffle

8 minutes ago
 Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant ..

Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs is a good mov ..

8 minutes ago
 July 2021 marks as the highest performing month fo ..

July 2021 marks as the highest performing month for e-Pay Punjab

10 minutes ago
 Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Huss ..

Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Hussain

22 minutes ago
 Kashmir Premier League: Online sale of tickets sta ..

Kashmir Premier League: Online sale of tickets starts today

27 minutes ago
 Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of en ..

Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of entertainment facilities

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.