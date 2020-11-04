UrduPoint.com
IHC Grants More Time To Faisal Vawda To Submit Comments In Qualification Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

IHC grants more time to Faisal Vawda to submit comments in qualification case

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted more time to Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda to submit his comments in a case challenging his qualification as lawmaker.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on a petition moved by Barrister Jahangir Jadoon.

Faisal Vawda's lawyer appeared before the court and pleaded that his client had moved a plea seeking to halt the case proceeding as four identical applications were already pending with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Justice Farooq asked the lawyer that why the comments were not submitted to the court in light of it's directions.

The ECP's representative also submitted the record pertaining to the nomination papers of Faisal Vawda.

Faisal Vawda's lawyer adopted the stance that he had objection over the authenticity of these document submitted to this bench.

The court asked the lawyer to submit reply. Justice Farooq said that the defense could write in comments about the authenticity of these documents. The court had sought record from ECP just to verify the authenticity of documents attached with the petition.

The defense lawyer prayed the court to grant more time to take instructions from his client which was allowed by the bench.

The hearing was adjourned till November 12.

