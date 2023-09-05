Open Menu

IHC Grants More Time To Federation For Comments In Audio Leak Case

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 09:40 PM

IHC grants more time to Federation for comments in audio leak case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted more time to the Federation to submit its reply regarding the alleged audio leak case of the son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar till September 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted more time to the Federation to submit its reply regarding the alleged audio leak case of the son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar till September 15.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal informed the court that the Federation cvould not submit its reply till September 4 as the attorney general was not in Pakistan, and sought more time for the purpose.

Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the case, accepted the requested, and adjourned the case till September 18..

Najam-ul-Saqib, the son of ex-CJP, has challenged the notice of parliamentary committee' issued to him in connection with his purported audio leak.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice September Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Martyrs of PN heli incident laid to rest with full ..

Martyrs of PN heli incident laid to rest with full military honours

4 minutes ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slide

Oil prices jump, stocks slide

4 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses bail plea of Dr Yasmin Rashid

LHC dismisses bail plea of Dr Yasmin Rashid

39 seconds ago
 Armed robbers deprived man of Rs 2.5 m in DI Khan

Armed robbers deprived man of Rs 2.5 m in DI Khan

3 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani calls on B ..

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani calls on Balochistan Governor Malik Abdu ..

41 seconds ago
 RUDA provides clarity regarding Mandi project

RUDA provides clarity regarding Mandi project

42 seconds ago
CEO Nokia to visit Pakistan soon

CEO Nokia to visit Pakistan soon

3 minutes ago
 CS terms traders' cooperation essential in managin ..

CS terms traders' cooperation essential in managing sugar prices

44 seconds ago
 BTTN holds seminar titled 'Pakistan Defense Day'

BTTN holds seminar titled 'Pakistan Defense Day'

36 minutes ago
 222 power pilferers nabbed during August

222 power pilferers nabbed during August

36 minutes ago
 300 bags sugar seized from illegal hoarding

300 bags sugar seized from illegal hoarding

36 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy rolled out for economic upl ..

Comprehensive strategy rolled out for economic uplift: Minister

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan