IHC grants more time to Federation for comments in audio leak case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted more time to the Federation to submit its reply regarding the alleged audio leak case of the son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar till September 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted more time to the Federation to submit its reply regarding the alleged audio leak case of the son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar till September 15.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal informed the court that the Federation cvould not submit its reply till September 4 as the attorney general was not in Pakistan, and sought more time for the purpose.

Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the case, accepted the requested, and adjourned the case till September 18..

Najam-ul-Saqib, the son of ex-CJP, has challenged the notice of parliamentary committee' issued to him in connection with his purported audio leak.