IHC grants more time to federation to seek comments in PTDC employees case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday once again granted time to the federation to submit comments in identical petitions pertaining to termination of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC)'s employees and appointment of Sayed Zulifkar Abbas Bukhari as its chairman.

Justice Aamir Farooq, hearing the case, expressed displeasure with the federation on demanding time once again for submission of answers against the petition.

The bench asked the deputy attorney general that the same request was made during last hearing, then the courts would be blamed for delay in the decision.

The petitioners lawyer Malik Qamar Afzal pleaded that terminated employees were facing hardships due to unemployment.

He prayed the court to direct the PTDC to make arrangements for day to day expenditures of his client.

He said his clients had introduced tourism of Pakistan in the world but now they were facing the allegations of destroying the institution.

Hafiz Arafat Advocate said the PTDC employees having 30 years experience had been terminated in the wake of COVID-19.

The court sought comments from the federation till September 8, and adjourned the hearing of the case.