IHC grants more time to judicial advisors in Rizwana torture case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted more time to judicial assistants to submit their reply in the Rizwana torture case, accepting their plea for additional time.

The chief justice heard the petition filed in IHC regarding the dismissal of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez and the implementation of child labor laws.

The court ordered the judicial assistants to submit a detailed response on the child labor legislation by January 18.