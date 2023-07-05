IHC grants one week to police for recovery of Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted one-week more time to the authorities for recovery of missing bureaucrat and former principal secretary to prime minister Azam Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the recovery of Azam Khan who disappeared from Islamabad the few days back.

During hearing, the officials of Islamabad police submitted a progress report regarding the matter.

The police said that Azam Khan went out on a vehicle which was non-registered.

It said that all resources were being used for the recovery of the disappeared bureaucrat.

The court instructed the police to continue its efforts and also be in contact with the victim family.

The SSP Operation Islamabad said that he was monitoring the matter himself, adding that he could not meet the family members of Azam Khan due to the Eid holidays.

The official said that Azam Khan had been using an international number in his phone which could be used only in Wi-Fi.

The police was facing difficulties in tracing the location due to the international number.

The court granted one more week to the police and also sought progress report on next hearing.