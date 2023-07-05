Open Menu

IHC Grants One Week To Police For Recovery Of Azam Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

IHC grants one week to police for recovery of Azam Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted one-week more time to the authorities for recovery of missing bureaucrat and former principal secretary to prime minister Azam Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the recovery of Azam Khan who disappeared from Islamabad the few days back.

During hearing, the officials of Islamabad police submitted a progress report regarding the matter.

The police said that Azam Khan went out on a vehicle which was non-registered.

It said that all resources were being used for the recovery of the disappeared bureaucrat.

The court instructed the police to continue its efforts and also be in contact with the victim family.

The SSP Operation Islamabad said that he was monitoring the matter himself, adding that he could not meet the family members of Azam Khan due to the Eid holidays.

The official said that Azam Khan had been using an international number in his phone which could be used only in Wi-Fi.

The police was facing difficulties in tracing the location due to the international number.

The court granted one more week to the police and also sought progress report on next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Prime Minister Police Holidays Vehicle Progress Islamabad High Court Family All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

14 minutes ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

33 minutes ago
 US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

52 minutes ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

56 minutes ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

2 hours ago
AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

18 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan