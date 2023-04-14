IHC grants permission to Abdul Shakoor to submit documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted the request of PTI leader Abdul Shakoor Shad to submit more documents in his case with regard to his resignation from the National Assembly.

The court also clubbed the miscellaneous petition with the main case for hearing together.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Abdul Shakoor Shad against his resignation. During the hearing the petitioner prayed to the court to grant permission for the submission of more documents.

He had stated that he had signed the resignation under the pressure of his party, adding that he wanted to join the assembly.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 28.