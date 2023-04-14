UrduPoint.com

IHC Grants Permission To Abdul Shakoor To Submit Documents

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

IHC grants permission to Abdul Shakoor to submit documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted the request of PTI leader Abdul Shakoor Shad to submit more documents in his case with regard to his resignation from the National Assembly.

The court also clubbed the miscellaneous petition with the main case for hearing together.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Abdul Shakoor Shad against his resignation. During the hearing the petitioner prayed to the court to grant permission for the submission of more documents.

He had stated that he had signed the resignation under the pressure of his party, adding that he wanted to join the assembly.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 28.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf April Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

44 minutes ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

54 minutes ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

1 hour ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

2 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.