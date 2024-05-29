Open Menu

IHC Grants Permission To Imran Riaz To Travel Abroad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 11:33 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted permission to journalist Imran Riaz Khan to travel Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Imran Riaz Khan.

The court was told that name of the petitioner was placed on the Exit Control List on the recommendation of Federal Investigation Agency.

After hearing arguments, the court granted permission to the petitioner for travelling abroad.

