IHC Grants Post-arrest Bail To Accused In Blasphemy Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to an accused who has been in prison for almost two years in a blasphemy case.
Justice Babar Sattar heard the post-arrest bail application of accused Asimullah. Lawyer Asif Ali Tamboli appeared in the court on behalf of accused Asimullah and gave arguments.
The lawyer argued that the accused has been in jail since October 30, 2023 but the case investigation is not yet completed. The court remarked that the person has been in prison for almost two years.
Why has the investigation not been completed yet?
On which the FIA informed the court that accused Asimullah was added to a WhatsApp group from which such content came. We traced the SIM and arrested Asimullah in 2023. Judge Babar Sattar inquired in whose name the SIM used is? On which the FIA informed the court that we could not find out in whose name the SIM is.
After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail to accused Asimullah and ordered his release.
