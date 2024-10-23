IHC Grants Post-arrest Bail To Bushra Bibi In Toshakhana Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 07:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved the post-arrest bail of founder PTI’s wife Bushra Bibi and ordered to release her in toshakhana II case.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the post-arrest bail petition of Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case pertaining to illegal purchase of a Bulgarian jewelry set. The prosecutor of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) put up arguments before the court whereas Bushra Bibi’s lawyer had already completed his arguments earlier a day.
During hearing, Justice Miangul Hassan said that he had viewed a picture of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in a museum of Azerbaijan where the gifts received from states’ presidents are displayed with their pictures. He said that he had also seen the gift of model of Masjid e Aqsa there along with the picture of Yasir Arafat.
Justice Aurangzeb asked the FIA’s prosecutor that why PTI founder was named as accused in the case when it was Bushra Bibi who didn’t submit the gifts to Toshakhana. The FIA prosecutor replied that Imran Khan was a public office holder at that time.
The prosecutor said that the state has to submit and declare gifts received in the state’s toshakhana and that the gift remained it's property until they are legally purchased. A gift can be purchased within four months after valuation is complete as per the procedure, he added.
The FIA prosecutor said that this case was about a gift that had not been not declared, adding that the state-owned gifts cannot be retained before purchase.
Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the value of Toshkahana gifts can only be valued properly through an auction. If you walk out of a shop with a watch and value it later, what will it cost?” he questioned.
After hearing arguments, the court subsequently granted bail to Bushra Bibi against surety bonds of Rs1 million.
It may be mentioned that a Bulgarian jewelry set which was supposed to be kept in toshakhana, was retained by PTI founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi. The FIA alleged that the jewelry set, worth Rs 71.5 million, was retained for Rs2.9m only.
