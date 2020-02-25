IHC grants post-arrest bail to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG import agreement reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG import agreement reference.

The court accepted the bail of Abbasi against surety bonds worth Rs10 million in the reference lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

At the out-set of hearing, Additional Prosecutor General (NAB) pleaded before the bench that accused Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had misused his powers in LNG terminal construction project.

The petroleum ministry even did bother to involve Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in the entire process of LNG import agreement, he added.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah remarked that how the anti-graft body had constituted this case if no public funds were used and added there was no allegation of paying fees from national exchequer. What NAB would say about the company to which USAID paid fees, he questioned.

The NAB prosecutor said that the documents to hire the services of this company had not been found so far.

The bench asked that whether the advisory firm was also paid fees by the USAID. Who hired the advisory firm, he further asked to this NAB investigation officer said that there was no notification found yet to hire the firm.

The chief justice said that if the USAID had been paying fees to this firm, then the same would be the hiring organization. If the USAID had hired this firm, then how notification could be with the ministry, he asked.

The bench noted that the NAB had mentioned two grounds for the arrest of accused but the same were ineffective.

The NAB prosecutor alleged that the former prime minister had bought LNG against exorbitant price from a foreign country. The chief justice asked that whether the NAB had conducted investigation regarding availability of LNG across the world against rates cheaper than this.

After this, the bench accepted the bail of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ordered to release himafter payment of surety bonds by the accused.