IHC Grants Protective Bail To Asad Qaiser In Corruption Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 17, 2023 | 11:59 AM

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corruption case

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri passed the order and directed the PTI leader to deposit Rs50,000 as surety bond.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to Asad Qaiser, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Speaker of the National Assembly, in a case related to alleged corruption. The case against him was registered in Swabi.

The IHC granted protective bail to Qaiser on the condition of a surety bond of Rs50,000. He was also directed to appear before the relevant court as required.

Accompanied by his lawyer, Qaiser appeared before Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri at the IHC to request protective bail.

It is worth mentioning that the Anti-Corruption Department filed cases against several PTI leaders for their alleged involvement in illegal appointments within the education Department during PTI's tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among those named in the First Information Report (FIR) are former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, former Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, former Advisor to the Chief Minister on Industry Abdul Karim, as well as Aqibullah Khan (brother of Asad Qaiser), Rangraiz Khan, and officials from the district Education Department.

The FIR stated that credible sources within the Education Department provided information about illegal recruitments made by members of the national and KP assemblies during the previous PTI administrations in the Swabi Education Department. These alleged actions have deprived deserving educated youth of their rightful opportunities.

