IHC grants protective bail to Daniyal Aziz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to senior politician Daniyal Aziz in a case registered by Punjab police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to senior politician Daniyal Aziz in a case registered by Punjab police.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs. 20,000 and stopped the police from arresting the petitioner till next date. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case in his chamber filed by Daniyal Aziz.