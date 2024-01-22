Open Menu

IHC Grants Protective Bail To Daniyal Aziz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 08:36 PM

IHC grants protective bail to Daniyal Aziz

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to senior politician Daniyal Aziz in a case registered by Punjab police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to senior politician Daniyal Aziz in a case registered by Punjab police.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs. 20,000 and stopped the police from arresting the petitioner till next date. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case in his chamber filed by Daniyal Aziz.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Police Punjab Daniyal Aziz Chamber Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

SCCI chief demands compensation for affected trade ..

SCCI chief demands compensation for affected traders’ of Peshawar’ Saddar fi ..

10 minutes ago
 PU Clash: ATC discharges 27 students

PU Clash: ATC discharges 27 students

7 minutes ago
 Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on po ..

Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on polls preparations

8 minutes ago
 Primary school named after Laaiq Sindhi upgraded

Primary school named after Laaiq Sindhi upgraded

8 minutes ago
 Shamshad Akhtar, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

Shamshad Akhtar, WB Country Director discuss financing operations in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Pak foreign policy played crucial role in defusing ..

Pak foreign policy played crucial role in defusing tension with Iran: Solangi

8 minutes ago
Four more testified statement in cipher case

Four more testified statement in cipher case

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner Quetta for more efforts to ensure fre ..

Commissioner Quetta for more efforts to ensure free, transparent election

8 minutes ago
 CDA to build two electric bus depots

CDA to build two electric bus depots

6 minutes ago
 Speakers for capacity building of women political ..

Speakers for capacity building of women political leaders at grass-root level

7 minutes ago
 15 injured in car-van collision

15 injured in car-van collision

7 minutes ago
 Trade and Investment Officers' delegation visits F ..

Trade and Investment Officers' delegation visits FPCCI

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan