IHC grants protective bail to ex-chairman BCA Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail till July 17, to former chairman Sindh Building Control Authority (NCA) Manzoor Qadir who had been absconder in cases of NAB and anti-corruption.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the bail case filed by Manzoor Qadir.

The court instructed the accused to appear before court till July 17 and also directed him to submit surety bonds separately in two different cases.

Petitioner's lawyer Farouk H. Naek adopted the stance that the NAB reference pertaining to fake bank accounts had been returned to the bureau while the other case was in Karachi anti-corruption department. He prayed to the court to stop the authorities from arresting his client in two cases.

The lawyer said that his client was returning from Canada on July 13, and prayed the court to grant him protective bail.