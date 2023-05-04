IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in seven FIRs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted ten-day protective bail to PTI's chairman Imran Khan in seven FIRs while extending his bail in other two cases till May 9.

The court instructed Imran Khan to approach the trial court in seven FIRs for the further relief.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments from the lawyers.

Former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the court amid foolproof security arrangements in place.

Earlier, during hearing, the chief justice remarked that the court had given protection to the petitioner to approach the concern courts.

Imran Khan had not even joined the investigation, he said.

The chief justice directed the PTI's chief to record his statement to the police in same day as per the legal procedure for it.