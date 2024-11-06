IHC Grants Protective Bail To Mubeen Arif; Orders To Surrender By Nov 11
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 10:03 PM
Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued an order protecting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmaker Mubeen Arif Jatt from arrest when he arrives back in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued an order protecting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmaker Mubeen Arif Jatt from arrest when he arrives back in Pakistan.
The court instructed him to surrender by November 11 and appear for a security bail hearing.
The case was heard by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, following two petitions filed on behalf of Arif, who is currently abroad.
Arif is facing two cases filed in Gujranwala, and his legal representatives, Advocates Aamna Ali and Rizwan Akhtar, requested the court's protection from immediate arrest.
They argued that Arif intends to return and comply with court procedures, seeking a secure way to present himself without arrest.
The court approved his protective bail till November 11, allowing him to appear and present his security guarantee as required.
The justices, however, imposed fines as part of their decision—Rs 50,000 by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Rs 20,000 by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.
Recent Stories
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use
Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody
Three boilers sealed, owners fined
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center
Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan2 minutes ago
-
Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs2 minutes ago
-
NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September2 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee14 minutes ago
-
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use14 minutes ago
-
Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody6 minutes ago
-
Three boilers sealed, owners fined14 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony14 minutes ago
-
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural ceremony14 minutes ago
-
KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center9 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS9 minutes ago
-
PM visits Chinese embassy to condemn firing on Chinese nationals in Karachi9 minutes ago