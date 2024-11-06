Open Menu

IHC Grants Protective Bail To Mubeen Arif; Orders To Surrender By Nov 11

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued an order protecting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmaker Mubeen Arif Jatt from arrest when he arrives back in Pakistan

The court instructed him to surrender by November 11 and appear for a security bail hearing.

The case was heard by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, following two petitions filed on behalf of Arif, who is currently abroad.

Arif is facing two cases filed in Gujranwala, and his legal representatives, Advocates Aamna Ali and Rizwan Akhtar, requested the court's protection from immediate arrest.

They argued that Arif intends to return and comply with court procedures, seeking a secure way to present himself without arrest.

The court approved his protective bail till November 11, allowing him to appear and present his security guarantee as required.

The justices, however, imposed fines as part of their decision—Rs 50,000 by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Rs 20,000 by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

