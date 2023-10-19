IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz Sharif till Oct 24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif till October 24, and stopped the authorities from arresting him on his arrival in Pakistan from abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif till October 24, and stopped the authorities from arresting him on his arrival in Pakistan from abroad.

The IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the petitions seeking protective bail for the former prime minister in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield property references.

At the outset of hearing, NAB Prosecutor Rafay Maqsood said that the IHC had stated in its judgment that the former prime minister could request the court to open his appeal again at any time after his return.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had no objection if Nawaz Sharif wanted to surrender, he said, adding he had adopted the stance after taking instructions from the NAB Prosecutor General.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said that the bench was granting protective bail to Nawaz Sharif on the statement of NAB prosecutor, otherwise, it would have decided the matter as per case merit.

The court subsequently granted protective bail to the former prime minister stating that NAB had not raised any objection on it. It also stopped the Bureau from arresting Nawaz Sharif on his arrival in Pakistan till October 24, so that he could surrender before the court.

Later, the court, in its written order, also observed that NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Naeem Tariq Sakhera presented the stance of Bureau after taking instructions from the prosecutor general that it had no objection on the protective bail of ex-prime minister.

It may be added that the IHC in 2021 had declared the PML-N leader as an absconder and terminated his appeals in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield Property references due to his persistent non-appearance.

The accountability court also on Thursday suspended its perpetual arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana case till October 24.