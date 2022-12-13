UrduPoint.com

IHC Grants Protective Bail To PM's Son Suleman Shehbaz

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2022 | 11:41 AM

IHC grants protective bail to PM's son Suleman Shehbaz

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has allowed bail to the PM's son for next 14 days.

ISLAMABAD: (The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday allowed 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the money laundering case.

IHC bench led by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

As the hearing commenced, Suleman Shehbaz appeared before the court along with his lawyers.

After hearing initial arguments, the court granted 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz.

Later, talking to the reporters outside the IHC, the son of PM Shehbaz Sharif alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan’s govt subjected him and his family to victimization.

The PM's son surrendered himself before the court after he returned to Pakistan on Dec 11 after four-year of exile in London.

The court had earlier barred Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NAB from arresting him in the case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had earlier written a letter to the UK government to hand over Suleman, who was wanted by the accountability watchdog under money laundering charges and the Telegraphic Transfer scandal.

In 2019, an accountability court in Lahore also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Suleman Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

More Stories From Pakistan

