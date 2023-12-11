IHC grants protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in 7 cases

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat in seven cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat in seven cases.

The IHC granted protective bail to Sher Afzal Marwat in the cases registered in Bajaur, Dir and Nowshera.

Chief Justice IHC, Aamir Farooq approved the protective bail against a bond of Rs 20,000.

The court stopped the police from arresting PTI's senior vice president and ordered Sher Afzal Marwat to approach the concerned trial court.