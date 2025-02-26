IHC Grants Three-week For Appointment Of PSQCA DG
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 10:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted the Federal government three weeks to finalize the appointment of the Director General (DG) of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).
Justice Babar Sattar of Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the case.
During the hearing, Justice Babar Sattar questioned the prolonged delay in appointing a permanent DG for PSQCA, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Science and Technology.
Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal requested three weeks to finalize the appointment, explaining that one agency’s report had been submitted and another was awaited.
Justice Sattar granted the request, adjourning the hearing for three weeks.
