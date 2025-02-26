Open Menu

IHC Grants Three-week For Appointment Of PSQCA DG

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 10:01 PM

IHC grants three-week for appointment of PSQCA DG

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted the federal government three weeks to finalize the appointment of the Director General (DG) of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted the Federal government three weeks to finalize the appointment of the Director General (DG) of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

Justice Babar Sattar of Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the case.

During the hearing, Justice Babar Sattar questioned the prolonged delay in appointing a permanent DG for PSQCA, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal requested three weeks to finalize the appointment, explaining that one agency’s report had been submitted and another was awaited.

Justice Sattar granted the request, adjourning the hearing for three weeks.

Recent Stories

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minist ..

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy

5 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Tr ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region

20 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; a ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan

35 minutes ago
 West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed i ..

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief

38 minutes ago
 New Syria leader holds talks with Jordan king

New Syria leader holds talks with Jordan king

6 minutes ago
 Hamas official says no public ceremony for handove ..

Hamas official says no public ceremony for handover of bodies

6 minutes ago
Saudi Presidency of Religious Affairs launches Ram ..

Saudi Presidency of Religious Affairs launches Ramadan Quran course, global Qura ..

6 minutes ago
 Chairman PPSC presents annual report to governor P ..

Chairman PPSC presents annual report to governor Punjab

6 minutes ago
 CM orders to provide best medical treatment facili ..

CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolat ..

38 minutes ago
 ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estat ..

ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estate agents in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat

USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat

21 minutes ago
 BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen ..

BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill deve ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan