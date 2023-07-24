The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted the police more time for recovery of the brother of former PTI's MNA Ali Nawaz Awan and adjourned the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted the police more time for recovery of the brother of former PTI's MNA Ali Nawaz Awan and adjourned the case.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case regarding the matter wherein Chief Commissioner ICT Noor ul Ameen Mengal, IGP Islamabad Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan and others appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the ministries of interior and defence submitted their reports and stated that the missing person was not in the custody of the institutions under them.

Addressing the IGP, the court said remarked that whether there was fear of Allah or not.

One person was going along with his family member when he was lifted by unknown people.

The court also inquired about the progress report regarding the recovery of the missing person.

IGP's lawyer Sayed Tahir Kazim Advocate said that the department had written to the concern for the geofencing of the victim.

He, however, said that there was a new trend these days that the people disappeared themselves, adding that these things surfaced in matter of some bureaucrats.

The court instructed the police to enhance its efforts and recover the missing person as soon as possible.

The court noted that even there was no case registered against the said person.

The IGP prayed the court to grant two week-time for the recovery of the victim.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till August 1.