IHC Grants Time To Admin In Bus Stands Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 08:32 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted time to the district administration to submit comments in a case with regards to the construction of bus terminals in the federal capital.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the matter.

Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon appeared before the court.

During the course of the proceeding, the chief justice remarked that a city had been developed but there were no bus stands, courts' buildings, and hospitals.

No work had been done even after three years of the court orders, he said.

The deputy commissioner adopted the stance that the CDA board approved the project in 2018. At this, the court asked why further process was not done into the matter.

The chief justice remarked that the DC was the city administrator and he even didn't bother to open the said file.

The DC prayed the court to grant 45 days' time as there were local body elections scheduled for December 31. The chief justice remarked that the whole nation knew about property business.

The court adjourned further hearings till the first week of March.

