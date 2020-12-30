UrduPoint.com
IHC Grants Time To Defence For Preparation In Liaqat Jatoi Acquittal Case

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

IHC grants time to defence for preparation in Liaqat Jatoi acquittal case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to the defence counsel for preparations in an acquittal plea of former minister for water and power Liaqat Jatoi in a graft reference.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing on acquittal plea of Liaqat Jatoi in a NAB reference.

At the outset of hearing, associate defence lawyer appeared before the court and pleaded the court to accept the acquittal plea of his client.

He also prayed the court to club this petition with case of Ghulam Nabi Mangero.

The chief justice remarked that why this court should serve notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on this acquittal case to this the associate lawyer said that senior counsel would give arguments on this.

The court asked that why the defence lawyer appeared without the preparation and then adjourned the case and will be resumed after winter vocations.

