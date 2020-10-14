IHC grants time to govt till Nov 11, to recover missing citizen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted time to concerned institutions till November 10, for recovery of a missing person Umer Abdullah Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, hearing the case, remarked that the incidents of enforced disappearance were damaging the image of Pakistan at international level. It seemed that the number of terrorists had increased in federal capital, he further remarked.

The bench observed that the court would go to any extent for implementation of its orders to recover the missing person as the judiciary was aware about its responsibilities

The court remarked that everyone including the petitioner and the government knew about the custody of the abductee. The government's committee should have been as empowered to take measures for recovery of the citizen.

Justice Kiyani remarked that the court would pass an order if the citizen was not recovered till November 11, adding that many people would come in circle of the decision.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.