IHC grants time to HEC chairman for comments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to Higher education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed for comments in a plea against his appointment.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, who heard the case, accepted the request of Dr Mukhtar for granting time for submission of his comments.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that an advertisement was issued for appointment of HEC chairman but the process was stopped at once. Then a notification was issued regarding the appointment of Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as HEC chairman.

The court consequently adjourned the case till October 30.