Open Menu

IHC Grants Time To HEC Chairman For Comments

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 11:10 PM

IHC grants time to HEC chairman for comments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to Higher education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed for comments in a plea against his appointment.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, who heard the case, accepted the request of Dr Mukhtar for granting time for submission of his comments.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that an advertisement was issued for appointment of HEC chairman but the process was stopped at once. Then a notification was issued regarding the appointment of Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as HEC chairman.

The court consequently adjourned the case till October 30.

Related Topics

Mukhtar Ahmed October HEC Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

5 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

6 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

6 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

7 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

7 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

9 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

9 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

9 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

10 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan