IHC Grants Time To Imran Khan For Comments In Tyrian White Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

IHC grants time to Imran Khan for comments in Tyrian White case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to PTI's chief Imran Khan to submit comments in a petition seeking his disqualification for not declaring his alleged daughter Tyrian White in his nomination papers.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by a citizen Sajid seeking the disqualification of PTI's Chief Imran Khan. Senior lawyer Suleman Akram Raja, Suleman Abuzar Niazi and Azhar Saddiq appeared before the court on behalf of PTI's head.

Suleman Akram Raja contended that the case related to Tyrian had already been decided. The ECP's lawyer said that this matter had been raised before the institution many times but the complaints had been terminated.

The court asked the legal team of Imran Khan to submit their comments on the matter. At this, Suleman Akram Raja prayed to the court to grant some time in this regard.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till December 19.

