ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted time to petitioner's lawyer for preparations in a case seeking to undo ban on tv channels for telecasting speeches of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition moved by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and some journalists through their counsel Suleman Akram Raja.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice asked the lawyer that the petitioners were demanding the relief for whom to this Suleman Akram Raja answered that they were claiming relief for public interest.

The chief justice observed that this court had clarified in Pervaiz Musharraf case that it would not interfere into the affairs of executive, adding that the former dictator was also an absconder. The courts had been losing the trust of public due to political cases, he further said.

The court observed that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had banned the coverage of Nawaz Sharif's speeches and the petitioners could appeal against this decision under section 31 to the same department.

The chief justice asked that who had filed appeal in PEMRA and whose rights were affected. Everyone was equal under the law in front of this court, there was no discrimination, Justice Athar Minallah remarked.

He said that if no one had moved appeal to PEMRA then it means no one was affected by this decision. The court said that there were Names of two people who were absconders. Whether these two people or any media house affected by PEMRA order, he further questioned.

The court said that one should move appeal to the concerned department if he was affectee of PEMRA notification.

Suleman Akram Raja said that thousands of people were absconders from court, adding that the petitioners wanted that the people should not be deprived from information.

The chief justice remarked that every citizen had a right of freedom of speech under article 19 of the constitution. However, the CNIC and citizenship of an absconder was used to be suspended.

The court asked that how the petitioners were affected with it, whether the petitioners wanted to on air the speeches of absconders on TV channels. If the petitioners want a separate law for absconders and they even desire Pervaiz Musharaf's speech on TV channels.

The court noted that the absconders Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar didn't approach the court against PEMRA orders then how the petitioners could file the case. The PEMRA notification had only banned the speech of absconders but it didn't stop media to release news about them.

The bench asked the lawyer to satisfy it that whether the absconders could get such relief after appearing before court and if the petitioners wanted this relief for all absconders.

The lawyer said that PEMRA's order was related to journalists due to this they were affectee of the notification. The court said that this court couldn't give indirect relief to any absconder, adding that there were international laws about court absconders.

The chief justice remarked that if the petitioners wanted to relief all absconders, adding that it was a test of judicial system.

It was not in public interest to give relief to any absconder, the court said. The lawyer said that the PEMRA had no such authority and only the Parliament had such powers.

The chief justice further remarked that even the absconders were not entitled to challenge any illegal order.

The court granted time to Suleman Akram Raja for case preparations and adjourned the case till December 16.