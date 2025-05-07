IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for cart vendors

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time to the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for consultation to build a ‘rehriban market’ in capital

MCI’s DMA Dr. Anam Fatima appeared before the court and tendered apology in contempt case pertaining to action against ‘rehribans’ (cart vendors) despite refraining directives of IHC.

IHC’s Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the contempt case against Director DMA Dr. Anam Fatima who tendered an unconditional apology to the court.

During the hearing, Director DMA Dr. Anam Fatima said that my words were distorted, but I apologize unconditionally to the court. I respect all courts including this court.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan inquired, did you give a statement that we are transferring this case from this court? You have to be very careful while giving a statement in the court. 15 people are ready to give affidavits that you said that you are transferring the case.

The court said you have two options, if you had said it then you apologize to the court, if it is proven that you said that, there will be no option left except for contempt of court proceedings against you. You should consult your lawyers on this point and submit your response.

Director Dr. Anam Fatima said that the operation against encroachments was carried out after issuing notices. The court said that the court order was a stay order for licensed carts, so you should have filed an application in this court.

On your request, the court could have amended its stay order.

Director Dr. Anam Fatima said that the carts of people who did not show their licenses were seized. Five licensed carts were seized and were returned on my instructions.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan said that one thing should be made clear: only licensed cart drivers are covered under the umbrella of this court order.

There are many places lying unused near the center in all sectors. Why can't they improve some of this space and accommodate these people there, the court asked.

Director Dr. Anam Fatima said that I have worked on it and have asked to form a committee. I am ready to do this.

The lawyer for MCI said that one month should be given, they will build a cart market.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan said that these people do not have any hereditary right to place carts on the footpath or road. You should build a separate cart market the there will be no problem of encroachment or traffic.

During the hearing, time was sought for consultation on the proposal to build a cart market with the centers of the sectors of the Federal capital.

On this, Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan directed the consultation at 3 pm on Friday and appointed Abdul Khaliq Thand as a judicial assistant to conduct an impartial review during the consultation.

The court adjourned the hearing of the contempt of court case for a week.