IHC Grants Time To Police To Submit Cases Record Against Shoaib Shaheen

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 06:50 PM

IHC grants time to police to submit cases record against Shoaib Shaheen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted time to Federal police for submission of cases record against PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen and adjourned hearing.

During the hearing on Shoaib Shaheen’s application yesterday, the lawyer claimed that the police is including people in old cases, the police is adding Names to old FIRs, an order should be issued to stop it.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, hearing the case, said that in your own case, we had issued instructions to stop such an act.

During the hearing, the federal police requested time to submit the report, which the court accepted. The court adjourned the hearing of the case until May 29, seeking complete details of the cases registered against Shoaib Shaheen from the police.

