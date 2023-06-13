IHC grants time to prosecution for arguments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to the prosecution for arguments in the acquittal plea of local tv channel president Ammad Yousaf.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the acquittal plea of Ammad Yousaf filed by his lawyer Latif Khosa.

Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi prayed the court to grant some time for arguments in the case. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case.

Ammad Yousaf's lawyer had already completed his arguments in the case.