IHC grants time to prosecutor seeking bail cancellation of Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to the special prosecutor in an appeal seeking the cancellation of post-arrest bail of PTI's leader Azam Khan Swati in an FIR filed against the controversial tweet.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The prosecutor appeared before the court and sought time for case preparation.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the further hearing till the next date.