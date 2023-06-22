Open Menu

IHC Grants Time To Qureshi, Umar For Appearance

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

IHC grants time to Qureshi, Umar for appearance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted more time to PTI's leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar for appearance and adjourned hearing in their cases of their interim bails in a case registered by Tarnol Police Station.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case wherein petitioners' counsel Ali Bokhari Advocate appeared before the bench.

The lawyer said that both the petitioners had arrived IHC in the morning at 7:30 am but they were not allowed to enter. He prayed the court to grant time till tomorrow to his clients for appearance.

The court accepted the request and adjourned further hearing of the case. It may be mentioned here that earlier a local court had dismissed the pre-arrest bail petitions of the two accused in the same case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Shah Mehmood Qureshi Police Station Same May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

19 minutes ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

49 minutes ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

2 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

2 hours ago
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan