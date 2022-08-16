UrduPoint.com

IHC Grants Time To Respondents For Comments Regarding PTI's Resignations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IHC grants time to respondents for comments regarding PTI's resignations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to the office of Speaker National Assembly to submit comments in petition of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) challenging phase-wise acceptance of resignations.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI through its lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the representative of speaker NA prayed the court to grant some time for submission of answer into the matter.

The court observed that it was serving notice to the speaker office, adding that it had to tell that whether the all resignations of PTI were accepted or not. What was the reason if the resignations were not accepted so far, Justice Farooq questioned. He further asked that the then deputy speaker of NA had issued office order regarding the acceptance of resignations, whether it was accepted or not.

The same court also conducted hearing on the petition of PTI seeking to suspend the election schedule announced by ECP against nine constituencies. The court asked the PTI's counsel whether his party wanted to stop the electoral process in nine constituencies.

Faisal Chaudhry Advocate adopted the stance that his party wanted elections in all 123 Constituencies instead of nine. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till August 22.

It may be mentioned here that the PTI in its plea had adopted the stance that resignations of its MNAs couldn't be kept pending. It also said that phase-wise resignations were being accepted by the speaker.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Chief Justice National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Same May August Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social medi ..

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social media

20 minutes ago
 Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after bac ..

Miftah defends increase in petrol prices after backlash from Nawaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat fi ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan won the toss, decided to bat first

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

Maryam Nawaz rejects increase in petrol prices

4 hours ago
 Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

Wapda Chairman's appointment challenged in LHC

4 hours ago
 Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand ..

Infinix to mark 75th Independence Day with a grand sale on Daraz!

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.