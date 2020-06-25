UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Grants Time To Respondents To Comment On CDA's Restructuring Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:10 PM

IHC grants time to respondents to comment on CDA's restructuring case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted more time to respondents for submission of comments in a petition challenging the restructuring of Capital Development Authority.

The court, however, reserved the decision on plea seeking a stay order against the restructuring process.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing yesterday in a petition filed by the CDA Mazdor Union. The representatives of CDA, federation and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) could not submit their comments and prayed the court to grant time for this which was accepted by the court.

During hearing, additional secretary Interior Ministry informed the court that the proposed plan was just an advisory so far. It was an initial stage where the plan would be sent to Federal cabinet after finalization, he added.

The bench observed that no CDA's department could not be emerged to the ministry until an amendment into the law. It seems that the cabinet was not satisfy with the performance of CDA, he added.

The court noted that the petition was filed too soon and adjourned hearing on it till July 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Interior Ministry July Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

26 minutes ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

1 hour ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

1 hour ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

2 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

2 hours ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.