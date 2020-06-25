ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted more time to respondents for submission of comments in a petition challenging the restructuring of Capital Development Authority.

The court, however, reserved the decision on plea seeking a stay order against the restructuring process.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing yesterday in a petition filed by the CDA Mazdor Union. The representatives of CDA, federation and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) could not submit their comments and prayed the court to grant time for this which was accepted by the court.

During hearing, additional secretary Interior Ministry informed the court that the proposed plan was just an advisory so far. It was an initial stage where the plan would be sent to Federal cabinet after finalization, he added.

The bench observed that no CDA's department could not be emerged to the ministry until an amendment into the law. It seems that the cabinet was not satisfy with the performance of CDA, he added.

The court noted that the petition was filed too soon and adjourned hearing on it till July 17.