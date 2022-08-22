IHC grants transit bail to Imran Khan till August 25 in terror case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that PTI lawyers Faisal Chaudhry and Babar Awan have filed the plea on the former PM's behalf, who maintained in the plea that he was ready to appear before the court whenever summoned.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News–August 22nd, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday secured transit bail till August 25 through a petition at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a terror case registered against him on Sunday.

Imran Khan was booked under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the Federal capital’s F-9 Park.

Imran Khan said that he does not have any criminal record from the past and has never been convicted for any offence.

“There is no chance of fleeing or damaging evidence presented by the prosecution. Imran Khan is also ready to submit money as surety against his bail,” read the petition.

The Registrar office, however, objected to the petition and asked as to why Imran Khan did not undergo bio-metric verification before filing the plea. The Registrar office also approached IHC instead of the relevant ATC court and that he didn’t provide a verified copy of the terror case.

The interior ministry, meanwhile, sought written permission from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office to arrest Khan after registration of the case.

The sources said that the PTI chairman left his Bani Gala residence to avoid arrest. According to the reports, there was possibility that might have left for Lahore or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Faisal Vawda, however, claimed that Khan was still at Bani Gala.

On other hands, PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari opposed the arrest of Imran Khan. Zardari said that the arrest would cause political damage to the ruling alliance.

However, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not say anything clear about arrest of Imran Khan.

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed with Margalla police station, Imran Khan threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park to “terrorise” police officials and judiciary.

It said that the main aim of the intimidation was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.