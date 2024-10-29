Open Menu

IHC Grants Two-day Extension In PTI Focal Person’s Recovery Case

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM

IHC grants two-day extension in PTI focal person’s recovery case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted a two-day extension following a request from Attorney General Mansoor Usman, who promised progress on the case concerning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) missing focal person, Advocate Intazar Panjotha.

The hearing, presided over by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, addressed a petition submitted by Ali Ijaz Buttar seeking Panjotha’s recovery.

During the proceedings, Attorney General Usman, representing the government, informed the court that efforts to locate Panjotha are ongoing. He requested additional time to provide a substantial update and expressed optimism about delivering positive news by Friday.

"We are coordinating with Ali Bukhari, and I am hopeful to report some good news," Usman stated.

In light of this, the court granted the two-day extension and scheduled the next hearing for November 2.

