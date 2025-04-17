IHC Grants Two More Weeks For Comments In PECA Case
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 08:59 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted two week time to federal government for submission of comments in petitions challenging amendments in PECA Act
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas heard the petitions of PFUJ, Hamid Mir and the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association against the amendment in Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA).
Imran Shafiq Advocate said in the previous hearing it was said that after the amendment to the PECA Act, no journalist will be able to report news.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that this is not the case, journalists are still reporting news.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas said that I will not issue any order until I hear both parties, this law has been passed by the parliament, whether it is right or wrong, we will see it in the judicial review.
The Deputy Attorney General assured the court to soon submit the reply.
After hearing the arguments, the court gave the parties 15 days to file their reply again.
