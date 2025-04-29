IHC grants two week time for comments regarding appointment of chief election commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted two weeks time to Federal government for submission of comments in petition regarding the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members ECP of Sindh and Balochistan.

A single member bench comprising Justice Azam Khan heard the aforesaid case filed by Opposition leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz. The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) DG Law and Assistant Attorney General Raja Zameer appeared in the court.

They requested the court to grant more time to submit their responses, saying that we need more time to submit their responses.

The lawyer of the ECP requested that the responses be submitted after the summer vacations. On which Omar Ayub’s lawyer opposed the request for more time and said that this is a constitutional issue.

The court gave the parties two weeks time to submit their responses and adjourned the hearing till May 19.