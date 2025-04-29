Open Menu

IHC Grants Two Week Time For Comments Regarding Appointment Of Chief Election Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 08:50 PM

IHC grants two week time for comments regarding appointment of chief election commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted two weeks time to Federal government for submission of comments in petition regarding the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members ECP of Sindh and Balochistan.

A single member bench comprising Justice Azam Khan heard the aforesaid case filed by Opposition leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz. The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) DG Law and Assistant Attorney General Raja Zameer appeared in the court.

They requested the court to grant more time to submit their responses, saying that we need more time to submit their responses.

The lawyer of the ECP requested that the responses be submitted after the summer vacations. On which Omar Ayub’s lawyer opposed the request for more time and said that this is a constitutional issue.

The court gave the parties two weeks time to submit their responses and adjourned the hearing till May 19.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

4 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

4 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

4 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

4 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

4 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

5 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

5 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

5 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

7 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan