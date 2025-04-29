- Home
- Pakistan
- IHC grants two week time for comments regarding appointment of chief election commissioner
IHC Grants Two Week Time For Comments Regarding Appointment Of Chief Election Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted two weeks time to Federal government for submission of comments in petition regarding the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members ECP of Sindh and Balochistan.
A single member bench comprising Justice Azam Khan heard the aforesaid case filed by Opposition leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz. The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) DG Law and Assistant Attorney General Raja Zameer appeared in the court.
They requested the court to grant more time to submit their responses, saying that we need more time to submit their responses.
The lawyer of the ECP requested that the responses be submitted after the summer vacations. On which Omar Ayub’s lawyer opposed the request for more time and said that this is a constitutional issue.
The court gave the parties two weeks time to submit their responses and adjourned the hearing till May 19.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grave negligence in mining sector sparks Senate Committee’s urgent call for reforms17 seconds ago
-
NAB Lahore initiates disbursement of Rs 512m to victims22 seconds ago
-
World Malaria Day marked to create awareness at Children’s Hospital25 seconds ago
-
Interfaith harmony conference held under NPC trust27 seconds ago
-
Senate voices national unity in message to India10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian quadcopter on LoC10 minutes ago
-
PM briefs UN Chief on South Asia tensions, warns of serious consequences10 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat meeting regarding anti-encroachment price monitoring10 minutes ago
-
Authorities impose Rs 70,000 penalty on 2 hostels10 minutes ago
-
CAPS hosts seminar 'Pakistan-Russia Cooperation in Non-Traditional Security'20 minutes ago
-
First Hajj flight departs from Multan with 393 pilgrims20 minutes ago
-
Environment agency launches crackdown on smoke emitting units20 minutes ago