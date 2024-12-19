Open Menu

IHC Halts Election Tribunal For Proceedings In NA-47

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM

IHC halts election tribunal for proceedings in NA-47

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday temporarily barred a newly formed election tribunal from proceeding with cases concerning the NA-47 constituency.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the injunction while hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen.

The petition challenged the Election Commission’s decision in this regard.

The court’s decision effectively suspends the tribunal’s operations related to NA-47, where Tariq Fazal Chaudhry of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was elected as Member of the National Assembly (MNA).

The tribunal was reconstituted after successful PML-N candidates from Islamabad requested the Election Commission to replace Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. Justice (retd) Shakoor Paracha was subsequently appointed, and the tribunal scheduled hearings for rigging allegations in three Constituencies, including NA-47, for December 24.

Following the court’s injunction, the tribunal can now only proceed with cases related to the other two constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has issued notices to all parties involved and sought their responses for the next hearing.

