IHC Halts Election Tribunal For Proceedings In NA-47
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday temporarily barred a newly formed election tribunal from proceeding with cases concerning the NA-47 constituency.
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the injunction while hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen.
The petition challenged the Election Commission’s decision in this regard.
The court’s decision effectively suspends the tribunal’s operations related to NA-47, where Tariq Fazal Chaudhry of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was elected as Member of the National Assembly (MNA).
The tribunal was reconstituted after successful PML-N candidates from Islamabad requested the Election Commission to replace Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. Justice (retd) Shakoor Paracha was subsequently appointed, and the tribunal scheduled hearings for rigging allegations in three Constituencies, including NA-47, for December 24.
Following the court’s injunction, the tribunal can now only proceed with cases related to the other two constituencies.
Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has issued notices to all parties involved and sought their responses for the next hearing.
Recent Stories
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Registration of plastic businesses with EPA mandatory now1 minute ago
-
Steps being taken to facilitate residents of Cholistan: MD CDA2 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to provide affordable electricity to people of Sindh: Nasir Shah2 minutes ago
-
Tauqeer Kazmi assumes office as Alhamra ED2 minutes ago
-
IHC halts election tribunal for proceedings in NA-472 minutes ago
-
PU organises training workshop2 minutes ago
-
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case9 minutes ago
-
PSCA gets man arrested for assaulting daughter-in-law11 minutes ago
-
Public-private dialogue held in Abbottabad to empower women entrepreneurs11 minutes ago
-
Pak Rangers Punjab Personnel Muhammad Tanveer succumbed to injuries12 minutes ago
-
Work starting soon on extension of BRT Green Line to Numaish: Secretary Transport12 minutes ago
-
17,738 seminaries,2,249,520 students registered in Madaris :Azam Tarrar12 minutes ago