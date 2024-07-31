IHC Hears Missing Persons' Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday heard the missing persons’ cases.
The three-member bench comprised Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.
At the outset of hearing, Justice Kayani observed that the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) had given the assurance but the incidents still continued.
The court summoned the AGP.To a court’s query, a Defence Ministry representative said that a committee with Joint Director Intelligence Bureau (IB) Gen. Qazi Jameel ur Rehman as convener had been set up by the government.
The court also sought report from the committee on next date of the hearing. Justice Kayani directed the missing persons’ commission to prepare the profile of every case separately and submit a short report to the court.
On the occasion, the Defence Ministry’s representative objected over the jurisdiction of IHC and argued that cases of other provinces could not be heard here.
Justice Jahangiri remarked that the head offices of institutions and the Defence Ministry were located in Islamabad. The IHC’s orders could be challenged before the apex court. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned after the summer vacations.
