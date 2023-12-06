IHC hears PTI chief’s plea to suspend Toshakhana verdict on Dec 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has scheduled the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for the suspension of the Toshakhana for a hearing on December 11.

The court directed the Election Commission’s council to present arguments on the next hearing.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq on Wednesday issued the written order of the previous hearing.

According to the order, the court granted the Election Commission's council additional time, acknowledging their request.

The court emphasized that it would have issued a verdict based on the existing record if the Election Commission's council had not presented arguments at the next hearing.