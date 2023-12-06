Open Menu

IHC Hears PTI Chief’s Plea To Suspend Toshakhana Verdict On Dec 11

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 07:10 PM

IHC hears PTI chief’s plea to suspend Toshakhana verdict on Dec 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has scheduled the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for the suspension of the Toshakhana for a hearing on December 11.

The court directed the Election Commission’s council to present arguments on the next hearing.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq on Wednesday issued the written order of the previous hearing.

According to the order, the court granted the Election Commission's council additional time, acknowledging their request.

The court emphasized that it would have issued a verdict based on the existing record if the Election Commission's council had not presented arguments at the next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan December Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

36 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

3 hours ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

3 hours ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

20 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

20 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

20 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

20 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan