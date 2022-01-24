UrduPoint.com

IHC Hints For Action Against FIA Officials Over Negligence

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

IHC hints for action against FIA officials over negligence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on next hearing along original record of all cases pertaining uploading of blasphemous material on social media.

The court expressed displeasure over missing of original documents in the case and remarked that it would send director cyber crime wing and others to jail if their negligence was proved in it.

The court also hinted to initiate action against Director General FIA in the same matter.

During the course of proceeding, Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, inquired whether the FIA had submitted report pertaining blasphemous materials complaints to this assistant attorney general answered in yes and said a detailed report had been filed.

Additional Director FIA Legal Sheikh Aamer 13 complaints out of a total of 17 had been disposed of on several grounds after the inquiry. However, action was taken in remaining four complaints and cases were registered.

To a query, the FIA official said that his department had requested the concerned social media platforms to provide details in 13 complaints but they did not provided it. However, the complaints were disposed of after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked the said pages.

The petitioner's lawyer alleged that the FIA was giving false statement as it had not even their original complaints.

The FIA is now presenting reports on basis of just assumptions, he said, adding that the reports submitted by the FIA had no attached copies of their applications.

On a question, the FIA said they had the original applications in their record and they were ready to present them.

Justice Farooq said if the original record was not found then action would be taken against FIA officials under contempt of court law.

The FIA requested the court to grant sometime to view the record.

At this, the IHC expressed annoyance with the FIA and said blasphemous material was a serious crime. The court remarked that the DG FIA had also to go jail if negligence of the department was proved.

The court said it would also have serious consequences if the FIA tried to harass the complainants or sought the applications again from them.

The court further asked the FIA that why trail of two cases was being conducted in Peshawar while the complaints were registered in Islamabad. And why the complainants were not made as plaintiff in theses cases, Justice Farooq questioned.

The court adjourned further healing of the case till February 21, with above instructions.

