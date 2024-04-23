IHC holds full court meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A full court meeting of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, a press release said issued by the IHC.

All the judges of IHC witnessed the full court meeting and expressed their views on the subject in a pleasant manner.

It was decided in the meeting that unanimous view of the high court will be submitted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding Suo Moto case.