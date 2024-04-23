IHC Holds Full Court Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A full court meeting of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was held here on Tuesday.
The meeting was chaired by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, a press release said issued by the IHC.
All the judges of IHC witnessed the full court meeting and expressed their views on the subject in a pleasant manner.
It was decided in the meeting that unanimous view of the high court will be submitted in the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding Suo Moto case.
