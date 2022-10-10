UrduPoint.com

IHC Imposes Fine On CAA For Not Filing Comments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday imposed a fine worth of Rs 25,000 against Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) over not submission of comments in a plea seeking increase in pension of retired employees.

Justice Baber Sattar of IHC heard the case filed by retired employees including Liaqat Ali Malik.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the delay or denial of pension of retired employees was a violation of Article 25 of the constitution.

The retired employees were not being treated equally in this matter, he said.

He said that pension was increased only for the employees who were retired before June 30, 2014. The petitioners had given application to the department but nothing availed, he said.

The petition prayed the court to issue directives for increase in pension under pension regulation 2014.

Meanwhile, the court imposed fine at the CAA for not filing comments despite the court orders.

