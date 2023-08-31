IHC imposes Rs 25,000 fine on IGP Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad in a case seeking removal of Dr Shireen Mazari's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, in a three-page order, observed that the IGP had been directed on August 2, to file comments within one week but the same were not submitted. Similarly, the IGP did not submit answer to the notices issued on August 10, and then August 29. Therefore, the court was imposing fine worth Rs 25,000 on him, and asked him to pay the said amount to the petitioner before the next hearing.

The case was then adjourned till September 6.