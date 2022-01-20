IHC indict former GB Chief Justice Rana Shamim in affidavit case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chief Justice Athar Minallah has read out the charge sheet and sought reply from Rana Shamim till February 10.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2022) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has formally indicted former Chief Judge Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim in a contempt of court case.

The charges were framed against the retired judge during the hearing of the case on Thursday. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah read out the charge sheet.

Rana Shamim denied the charges.

Rana Shamim, in an affidavit, had alleged that former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Saqib Nisar had manipulated case against PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

The Court sought reply from Rana Shamim till 10th of next month and adjourned the hearing of the case till 15th of the next month.

On December 7, 2021, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had warned Rana Shamim of indictment in contempt of court case if he failed to submit original affidavit.

Rana Shamim through the affidavit had accused former CJP Nisar of judicial manipulations.

“There will be consequences if Rana Shamim had not given the affidavit for publication and had not made it for any other purpose,” the CJ remarked.

The CJ had also remarked; “ No one can approach the judges of this court,”. He also observed that nobody would be allowed to damage the public trust on the courts.

He had also observed that an independent judge cannot give an excuse that there was any pressure on him. “The allegations leveled by Rana Shamin against former CJP Nisar were not against him rather these were against a judge of the IHC,” the IHC CJ had further remarked.