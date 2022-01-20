UrduPoint.com

IHC Indicts Ex-chief Judge GB Rana Shamim In Controversial Affidavit Case

Published January 20, 2022

IHC indicts ex-chief judge GB Rana Shamim in controversial affidavit case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday indicted former chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim in contempt of court case pertaining his allegation against ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar in an affidavit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday indicted former chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim in contempt of court case pertaining his allegation against ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar in an affidavit.

However, the court decided not to frame charges against owner of a media house Mir Shakeelur Rehman, senior journalists Ansar Abbasi and Aamir Ghauri.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the above mentioned matter. Framing charges against the accused, the court said it couldn't give license to anyone to disrespect it.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC had initiated a contempt of court case after a news story was published in an English daily newspaper leveling allegations on ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar for holding a telephonic conversation about the cases of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz.

