Open Menu

IHC Indicts Officials In Contempt Case Related To PTI Leader's Detention

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2023 | 02:54 PM

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

Shehryar Afridi was rearrested under the same section on May 30 despite a release order.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2023) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has formally charged Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon and three police officers, including Senior Superintendent of Police Jameel Zafar, in connection with a contempt case related to the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

On August 16, the IHC suspended the detention orders for the PTI leaders and ordered their immediate release.

The PTI leaders had been detained in connection with the May 9 riots, which erupted following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan earlier in the year.

During the recent hearing, IHC Justice Babar Sattar presided over the case, with DC Memon and SSP Zafar presenting their responses.

Islamabad Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat appeared as the prosecutor and offered an unconditional apology on behalf of the accused. Justice Sattar suggested that the accused should spend time in jail to understand the seriousness of their actions.

Although DC Memon and SSP Zafar pleaded not guilty and offered apologies, Justice Sattar reminded them that the case could result in a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

The court also charged SP Farooq Buttar and SHO Naseer Manzoor with contempt of court, though both denied the allegations. Lawyer Qaiser Imam was appointed as the prosecutor for the case by the IHC.

Shehryar Afridi was initially arrested on May 16 under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance, 1960, from his Islamabad residence.

Despite a release order, he was rearrested under the same section on May 30. He was granted bail by the Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench on August 3, but he was taken back into custody by Rawalpindi police shortly after his release from Adiala jail.

In response, Afridi's lawyer filed a plea in the IHC, seeking his release and the revocation of the MPO order.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Contempt Of Court Lahore High Court Riots Police Jail Rawalpindi Same May August Islamabad High Court Afridi From Court

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

1 hour ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

2 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

2 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

3 hours ago
Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan